ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

