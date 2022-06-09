ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.75. 3,246,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 99,871,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,044,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

