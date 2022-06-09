ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €10.14 ($10.90) and last traded at €10.26 ($11.03). Approximately 596,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.30 ($11.08).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.44) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

