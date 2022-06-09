Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Critical Comparison

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Provident Financial pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Provident Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 25.79% 7.80% 0.84% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 36.53% 8.97% 1.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 2.72 $7.56 million $1.32 11.25 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $186.75 million 3.36 $70.65 million $1.37 9.36

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Provident Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and one full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

