Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,697 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.99% of Provident Financial Services worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,786.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

