Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 7,430 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up 3.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,888,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 752,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after buying an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,323,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,970. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.97. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,545. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

