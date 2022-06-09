Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.71 Million

Brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) to post $13.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $12.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $59.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.25 million, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $94.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after buying an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 56.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,474 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $17,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 375.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $18.53. 555,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,641. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

