PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656,912 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $60,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $32,756,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

