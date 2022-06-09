Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PXSAP stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $24.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

