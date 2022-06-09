Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VINC. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

VINC stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

