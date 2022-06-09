QASH Price Reaches $0.0545 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, QASH has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market cap of $19.08 million and $35,485.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0545 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

