Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Curtis M. Stevens Sells 5,987 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NX opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $806.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

