Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.9% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,323. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

