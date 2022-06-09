Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

QMCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.25. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quantum by 6,391.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

