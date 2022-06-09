Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) CEO Daniel P. Penberthy Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Penberthy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,915.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.53. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 175.77%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 1.60% of Rand Capital worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rand Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

