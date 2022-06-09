Raymond James Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.85.

DOO stock opened at C$86.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.03. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

