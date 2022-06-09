Raymond James Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.94.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 97,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

