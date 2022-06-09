RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will announce $36.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $34.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $152.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $153.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $163.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

In related news, CEO Yee Phong Thian sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $222,363.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,687,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kao acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $390,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,071.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $689,549. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

RBB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,812. The company has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.88. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

