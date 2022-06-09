Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Up 6.4%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 354,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,463,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 143.12% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth $38,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

