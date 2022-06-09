Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 1,209,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,914 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

