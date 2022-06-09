Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 1.4% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $63,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

NYSE RS traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,114. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

