Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($31.82).

A number of brokerages have commented on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($33.21) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($32.64) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($32.77) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($28.82) to GBX 2,330 ($29.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,225 ($40.41) price target on Relx in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of REL traded down GBX 30 ($0.38) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,181 ($27.33). 1,952,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,341.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,310.22. The company has a market cap of £41.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,876.50 ($23.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($31.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

