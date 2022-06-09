ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:SOL opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ReneSola by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 23.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.
