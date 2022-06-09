ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. ReneSola updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SOL opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.72 million, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ReneSola by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 23.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

