Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.07. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.
NASDAQ:RCII opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $1,023,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 176.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
