Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 612 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.67).
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($124,545.21).
Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
