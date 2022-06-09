Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 612 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.67).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($124,545.21).

LON RTO traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 491.10 ($6.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 518.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.60. The stock has a market cap of £9.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

