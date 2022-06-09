Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPTX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $601.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,869 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,612,914 shares of company stock worth $17,513,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

