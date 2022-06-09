Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.11) per share for the year.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
