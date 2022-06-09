Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Limbach (LMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) recently:

6/6/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

5/29/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

5/24/2022 – Limbach was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

5/21/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Limbach is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.67. 13,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,273. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,521.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,498 shares of company stock valued at $167,772. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

