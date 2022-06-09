ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,831,103 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,228. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.