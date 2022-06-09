REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

REVG opened at $11.59 on Thursday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.47 million, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in REV Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. StockNews.com cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on REV Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

