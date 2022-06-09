REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

REVG traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.25 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

