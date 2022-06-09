Reviewing America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) & Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC)

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for America First Multifamily Investors and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

America First Multifamily Investors presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given America First Multifamily Investors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe America First Multifamily Investors is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Far Peak Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 6.12 $38.10 million $2.32 8.21 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

America First Multifamily Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 78.27% 15.99% 4.33% Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78%

Risk & Volatility

America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats Far Peak Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

