Reviewing Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boomer and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.07 -$15.56 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$257.78 million ($1.06) -2.25

Boomer has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A Astra Space N/A -46.21% -38.89%

Volatility and Risk

Boomer has a beta of 59.44, suggesting that its share price is 5,844% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astra Space has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boomer and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Astra Space has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

Boomer beats Astra Space on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boomer (Get Rating)

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Astra Space (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

