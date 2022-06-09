Revolution Populi Market Capitalization Hits $23.18 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $23,707.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,159.03 or 0.99982925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030855 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.