Richard Sherr Sells 46,997 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 122,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,042 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

