Ripio Credit Network Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.44 million and $18,701.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00045257 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

