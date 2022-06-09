River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Shares Up 3%

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited (LON:RMMC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 195.82 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 191.50 ($2.40). 33,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 62,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.33).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 202.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.77.

Get River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment alerts:

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.