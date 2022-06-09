RMPL (RMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $183,501.84

RMPL (RMPL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. RMPL has a total market cap of $183,501.84 and $245.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,159.03 or 0.99982925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030855 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

