Robert J. Gould Sells 24,382 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $197,494.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert J. Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.55. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 529.15%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,844,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after buying an additional 433,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 833.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 317,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 283,431 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,112,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.34.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

