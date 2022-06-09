Robert John Normand Sells 1,500 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60.
Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$33.86 and a one year high of C$40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.10.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2371646 EPS for the current year.
About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
