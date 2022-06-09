Robert John Normand Sells 1,500 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Robert John Normand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.78, for a total transaction of C$59,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$967,449.60.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$33.86 and a one year high of C$40.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.10.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2371646 EPS for the current year.

CU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.33.

About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.