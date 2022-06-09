Robert P. Mundy Sells 13,800 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PKG stock opened at $159.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

