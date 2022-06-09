Roberto Cuca Acquires 15,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) CFO Roberto Cuca bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,892 shares in the company, valued at $191,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

TELA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

