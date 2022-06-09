Roberto Cuca Acquires 15,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) CFO Roberto Cuca bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,892 shares in the company, valued at $191,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $16.53.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
TELA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
