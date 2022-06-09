Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after acquiring an additional 213,950 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.84. 5,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $253.33 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

