Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,700 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.98. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.