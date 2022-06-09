Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,663 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.25. 20,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $204.97. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

