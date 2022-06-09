Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Shares of V traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.93. The company had a trading volume of 72,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,392. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day moving average is $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $401.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.