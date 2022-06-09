Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.01 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801,806 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.03. The stock had a trading volume of 591,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,370,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

