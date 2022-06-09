Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.0% of Roberts Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,801,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 185,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,764,188. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

