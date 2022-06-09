Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $70.14. 13,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.