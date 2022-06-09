Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

